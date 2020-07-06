Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy z Flip 5G, on August 5. But now, it looks like Samsung has decided not to make Galaxy Note20 available for sale immediately after launch. According to South Korean media reports, the South Korean tech giant is now looking forward to making Galaxy Note20 on August 21. Though the report didn’t mention as to when Galaxy Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G will be up for sale.

However, the report also says that August 21 is when the Galaxy Note20 series will be available in South Korea, with no mention of the date of availability in other parts of the world. Historically, Samsung has always launched its new flagship smartphones first in South Korea alongside other big markets like the USA, so the report should not take anyone by surprise.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is said to include three handsets just like the S20 series — Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20+, and Galaxy Note20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra will share a lot of similarities with Note10+ in terms of design. If we talk about the internals, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs pretty much all the latest components, as you’d expect from a flagship in mid-2020. The most premium model in the Note20 lineup packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the Note20 Ultra is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do.