YouTube channel Jimmy is Promo have their hands on a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and have been dribbling out videos of the new features on the handset.
Today they posted a video showing off the new features of the S-Pen. The main new feature appears to be a pointer and spotlight mode, which lets you move a pointer or alternatively a spotlight on the screen from some distance from the device, using the gyroscope in the Bluetooth-enabled S-Pen.
To enable to pointer you have to press and hold the button on the S-Pen and then shake the pen. In this mode pressing and holding the S-Pen button will also let you enter scroll mode, which would let you scroll a page in a browser or app by moving the pen up and down. By double pressing on the pen button users can switch between the laser pointer and spotlight mode. To move the pointer you have to press and hold on the pen, and to select something press the button.
The on-screen size of the laser pointer can be increased or decreased, its colour changed, and it can leave a “mouse trail”, allowing users to locate it more easily.
See the feature demoed below:
While the feature is neat, it seems completely unclear what the use case would be that could not be more easily performed by simply touching the screen.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range is being announced by Samsung at an Unpacked event on the 5th August. See the full leaked specs below:
|Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
|model
|Note 20 Ultra 5G
|Note 20 (5G)
|operating system
|Android 10 with Samsung One UI
|CPU
|Exynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU
|Display
|6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 7
|6.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz
|resolution
|WQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppi
|FHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi
|Storage
|12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD
|8 GB RAM, 256 GB
|Main camera
|Triple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoom
|Triple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom
|Front camera
|10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus)
|Video
|Up to 8K recording (main camera)
|Cellular
|2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready
|links
|Dual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX
|safety
|Face recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68
|S-Pen
|Latency 9 ms
|Latency 26 ms
|battery pack
|4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
|4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
|Colours
|Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze
|Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
|161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm