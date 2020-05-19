We came across a number of Galaxy Note20 leaks in the course of the last couple of weeks. Yesterday, we posted information about the camera and the battery of the upcoming Note20 smartphone. And today, we’ve got a lot more exciting stuff to share.

Famous tipster Ice Universe has recently posted a couple of the images, which the tipster claims to be the upcoming Galaxy Note20, giving us a first look at Samsung’s upcoming flagship. The leaked images also give us some idea about what the upcoming Note20 will look like.

As you can see in the above image, the Galaxy Note20 will feature a punch-hole display just like the S20. On the back of the smartphone, we can see a rectangular camera module, inside which we can see a triple camera system and a flash.

The tipster, however, made it clear that the above images are just a “rough design preview”, which means what you’re seeing here should be taken with a grain of salt. Though it’s unlikely that the above images will be radically different from the original design of the Note20.

According to previous rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series could be the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reading technology, which creates a sensing area 17x larger than before, covering 20mm x 30mm (a typical reader is only 4mm x 9mm). The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 6.87-inches 120Hz LTPO display, while the Note20 will feature a display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate.

Rumor also suggests a 4,500mAh battery for the Note20+ and a 4,000mAh battery for the Note20.