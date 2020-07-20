As we near the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range the leaks are turning into a torrent.

The latest is a 360 degree spin of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra marketing render, posted by Evan Blass aka evLeaks.

According to previous rumours, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the smartphone is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do. Samsung is also expected to introduce some new features for the S-Pen and reportedly replaced the Time of Flight sensor with a new laser auto-focus element on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which has reportedly solved all the auto-focus problems.

The handset supports 5x Optical Zoom & 10x Digital Zoom for a total of 50x zoom. It also features elements such as 8K video recording in 16:9 and 21:9, histogram adjustment, audio capture from the front, rear or both, Bixby vision scene describer and nearby share.

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Note20 series next month. To be more specific, the South Korean company has planned an online-only launch event for the upcoming Note20 series on August 5, meaning we’re less than 2 weeks away from the launch.