Now that the full specs and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range have leaked, we are moving on to accessories.

Roland Quandt from Winfuture has posted the following marketing images for the official cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range of devices.

Gallery

The flip-open cases appear to come in both a plastic and fabric version, with and without the option of an edge display, in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

Pricing for the cases have not been released yet, but we do have the pricing for the handsets:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: EUR 999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: EUR 1099

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB: EUR 1449

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB: EUR 1349

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: ~EUR 189

That makes the Note 20 series about 50 euro more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range, despite the base Note 20 being a poorer handset than the base Note 10, for example having a plastic back and flat screen.

See the full specs below: