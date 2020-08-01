Now that the full specs and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range have leaked, we are moving on to accessories.

Roland Quandt from Winfuture has posted the following marketing images for the official cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range of devices.

The flip-open cases appear to come in both a plastic and fabric version, with and without the option of an edge display, in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

Pricing for the cases have not been released yet, but we do have the pricing for the handsets:

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: EUR 999
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: EUR 1099
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB: EUR 1449
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB: EUR 1349
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: ~EUR 189

That makes the Note 20 series about 50 euro more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range, despite the base Note 20 being a poorer handset than the base Note 10, for example having a plastic back and flat screen.

See the full specs below:

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
modelNote 20 Ultra 5GNote 20 (5G)
operating systemAndroid 10 with Samsung One UI
CPUExynos 990 2.7 GHz Octacore CPU
Display6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, 120 Hz, aspect ratio 19.3: 9, Gorilla Glass 76.7 inch Super AMOLED, 60 Hz
resolutionWQHD / 3200 x 1440 pixels, 508 ppiFHD + / 2400 x 1080 pixels, 393 ppi
Storage12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB (other storage options possible), MicroSD8 GB RAM, 256 GB
Main cameraTriple camera, 108 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP 5x optical zoom f / 3.0, laser auto focus, 50x space zoomTriple camera, 12 MP aperture f / 1.8, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 64 MP telephoto 3x optical zoom f / 2.0, 30x space zoom
Front camera10 MP (f / 2.2, autofocus)
VideoUp to 8K recording (main camera)
Cellular2G, 3G, 4G / LTE, 5G-ready
linksDual SIM + eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC, WiFi 6, Wireless DeX
safetyFace recognition, on-screen fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox, IP68
S-PenLatency 9 msLatency 26 ms
battery pack4500 mAh, quick charge, induction charging4300 mAh, quick charge, induction charging
ColoursMystic Black, Mystic BronzeMystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green
Dimensions164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm
