Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20 will offer more battery life than its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 10, according to Galaxy Club. To be more specific, the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 will have a battery capacity of 4,000mAh, which is 500mAh more than last year’s Note 10. Samsung’s recently released flagship, the Galaxy S20 is also powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

While we have no information about the battery capacity of Note 20+, it’s likely that its battery capacity will be more than the Note 20.

Currently, we don’t have much information about the specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 series, but if rumors are to be believed, the Note 20 series will pack Snapdragon 865+ processor. Samsung is also rumored to be considering a different variant of the smartphone that will be powered by the Exynos chipset.

As was the case with S10 and Note 10, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 are also likely to share a nearly similar design, meaning the upcoming Note 20 series is unlikely to look radically different from the Galaxy S20. Whatever the case may be, the likely release date for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series is the month of August, which is when its predecessor Note 10 series was released last year.