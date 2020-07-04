We are mere weeks away from the release of Samsung’s fall flagships, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

The handsets are expected to be a refinement on the Note 10 series, with a similar design, but more powerful camera and slimmer bezels.

Despite not breaking new grounds in technology, the handset is however expected to break new grounds in price, according to Italian leaker Ricciolo.

and YES … the Note 20 Series will be the most EXPENSIVE note EVER … (with Covid19 still here,U think is a good idea eh Samsung ?) That's all for now . pic.twitter.com/aGKbD40VYL — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) July 4, 2020

Reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe appears to corroborate the suggestion with two predicted prices.

Predict the price of the Galaxy Note20 series:

Note20, $999

Note20 Ultra, $1299 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 4, 2020

He predicts the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will cost $999, up $50 from the Note 10, while the Note 20 Ultra will cost $1299, up from the $1199 launch price of the Note 10+.

In terms of specs, the Note20 Ultra packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the Note20 Ultra is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do. Samsung is also expected to introduce a new S Pen for the smartphone, and some new features for the pen are also expected.

We have also heard Samsung will be retaining the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP sensor, but of course, paired with the laser autofocus, but the handset will reportedly have a whole-new wide-angle camera sensor, the ultra-wide 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 1/2.55 sensor with 1.4um pixels, Dual Pixel PDAF, and smart WDR support, which can achieve slow-motion recording of up to 1440fps (cropped 720p), and it can output RAW10 and RAW8 (via DPCM/PCM compression) formats.

Samsung is reportedly limiting the Space Zoom to x50, by replacing the 48-megapixel sensor in the periscope camera with a 13MP ISOCELL Slim 3M5 1/3? sensor with WDR (wide dynamic range) support. This should allow improved low-light performance, which is especially important when zooming in.

Samsung reportedly replaced the Time of Flight sensor with a new laser auto-focus element on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which has reportedly solved all the auto-focus problems.

The handset is set to be released at a Samsung Unpacked event on the 5th August 2020. Samsung is reportedly planning to release a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Lite to address the affordability gap in 2021.

What do our readers think of the predicted prices? Let us know below.