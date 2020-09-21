Samsung is now rolling out Android September 2020 security updates to its flagship-tier smartphones, including Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy Z Flip. The September update can be identified by the build number F90XXXS4BTH2 for the Galaxy Fold, while the update carries the build number F70XXXTBS2BTI1 for the Galaxy Z Flip.

The September update is rolling to Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip globally, something that we don’t see that often. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is yet to get the September 2020 patch, but we expect the update to become available for the Z Fold 2 users very soon. On the other hand, the September 2020 update for the Galaxy S20 series is limited to Europe at this moment, but we expect the update to become available in the other parts of the word very soon.

The September update weighs 144.42 MB and includes nine critical-level fixes, making the update all the more important. So, if you own any of the aforementioned devices, you can now go to the Settings > Software update > Download and install to check if the September 2020 update arrived on your smartphone.

