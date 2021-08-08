If you are eager you can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 from Amazon in Europe, for a reasonable price of 149.99 Euro.

The truly wireless headphones are on sale from Samsung’s official Amazon store, with delivery slated for the 27th of August.

The Buds2 are available in White, Black and Green and have the following features:

Minimalist & ergonomic design

Active noise reduction and surrounding sound

Immersive sound with 2 speakers

Up to 29 hours of autonomy and case compatible with wireless charging

In more detail:

– three microphones and an integrated voice recording unit enable high call quality, a solution based on machine learning filters out noises for good intelligibility Active Noise Cancellation – Two microphones can detect ambient noise, while Active Noise Cancellation can block out background noise.

– Two microphones can detect ambient noise, while Active Noise Cancellation can block out background noise. Carrying comfort – with a weight of only 5 grams each, the music sits comfortably in the ear, even with an active lifestyle. With the soft, flexible silicone ear pads you can determine the fit yourself

– with a weight of only 5 grams each, the music sits comfortably in the ear, even with an active lifestyle. With the soft, flexible silicone ear pads you can determine the fit yourself 4 colours to choose from – Graphite. White. Olive. Lavender. The modern design of the truly wireless headphones and the charging case is an expression of your unmistakable taste.

– Graphite. White. Olive. Lavender. The modern design of the truly wireless headphones and the charging case is an expression of your unmistakable taste. Impressive sound – powerful, deep bass and clear highs thanks to dynamic two-way speakers.

– powerful, deep bass and clear highs thanks to dynamic two-way speakers. Sound setting – with six different equalizer settings to choose from, you can make your own settings and immerse yourself in the music.

– with six different equalizer settings to choose from, you can make your own settings and immerse yourself in the music. Battery life – the long battery life allows playback for up to 5 hours and the fully charged case offers up to a total of 15 additional hours

