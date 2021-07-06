Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds2 has leaked extensively but one element of the truly wireless headsets was unclear – whether the earbuds have Active Noise Cancellation or simply Active Noise Reduction.

Today reliable leaker Ice Universe attempted to answer the question with a new leak:

Galaxy Buds2 supports active noise canceling pic.twitter.com/c3dZ6Qhewm — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2021

If the screenshot confirms the feature, it would mean Samsung is bringing Active Noise Cancellation to the affordable market.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 feature a minimal design and feature a new colour scheme in a glossy finish. It features two microphones for better ANC or Active Noise Reduction, a more limited version of the same feature.

Evan Blass also leaked a 3D render of the buds, showing what it looks like from every angle.

The Buds2 will be available in White, Black, Purple, and Green colour option, and the square case will be white on the outside, while the inside will match the accompanying Buds2.

The case will offer 2.5w wireless charging, and hold 500 mAh, while the Buds2 will house a 60 mAh battery. This is a big upgrade for the case (from 270 mAh) though the actual headphones are down from 85 mAh.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to range between 180 – 200 euro ($210 – 235). Pricing will vary by market.

We should know all the details, including whether the new Buds are waterproof, in the next few weeks.