It is still another month before Samsung’s Unpacked 2021 event, but as is traditional all the detail of their upcoming products have leaked.

The latest is detail on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, with information being confirmed by the leaked companion app for the accessory and also new information being provided.

The APK was disassembled by developer Tim Schneeberger and revealed that the Buds2 will be available in black, white, gray/green, violet, and yellow, with the yellow and grey/green colours a new surprise.

The APK also reveals the absence of the 360-degree sound feature, and the noise cancellation is now either on or off, with no “high/low” option. There may be an option to enable ANC for only one earbud however, a feature not available for the Buds Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be able to connect to multiple devices at once for seamless switching, an upgrade on the original Buds.

The APK confirms that each earbud has a 61 mAh battery, and the case a 472 mAh capacity battery with 2.5w wireless charging. This is a big upgrade for the case (from 270 mAh) though the actual headphones are down from 85 mAh.

Gallery

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 feature a minimal design and feature a new colour scheme in a glossy finish. The square case will be white on the outside, while the inside will match the accompanying Buds2.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to range between 180 – 200 euro ($210 – 235). Pricing will vary by market.

via XDA-Dev