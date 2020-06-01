Samsung is not having the best of luck competing against the iconic Airpods, but the company is never one to give up the fight easiy.

Samsung has released another update for their Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to make it more competitive with Apple’s offering.

Firmware R175XXU0ATE3 weighs in at 1.32 MB and has the following changelog:

Optimised sound quality of “ambient sound”

Improved system stability

To upgrade users should visit the Galaxy Wearables app, to go About earbuds and select Update earbuds software.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ tout 22 hours of battery life, 11 from the headset and 11 from the charging case, a claim which has stood up well in reviews. They also tout improved sound due to dual speakers with woofer and improved phone call quality due to triple microphones, and I think both of those have not been as impressive as hoped.

The full specs can be seen below:

The headsets can be ordered from Amazon here (Black, White, Cloud Blue, Red).

Via SamMobile