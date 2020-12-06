Samsung is set to release a new generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds next month, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

We have already seen them leaked in violet, and today Evan Blass aka evLeaks posted marketing renders of the truly wireless headsets in Silver also.

As you can see from the image above, the design of these earbuds are in line with the existing Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds, with the case will be similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and for the first time, will feature Active Noise Cancellation. Due to the in-ear design, these are expected to perform a lot better than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to be available in January 2021, in a palette of colours, and launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Source: evleaks