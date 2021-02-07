Along with the new Galaxy S21 lineup, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. With an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into each earbud, you can enjoy great sound.

The new Galaxy Buds Pro will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with improved sound quality and Ambient mode, and better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The more conical design of the buds means the headphones will also be seated a lot deeper in your ear than before.

Galaxy Buds Pro come in three stunning colours: timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and an incredible Phantom Violet to match with the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are now available directly from the Microsoft Store for $199.99. Pick one up here.

via ALumia