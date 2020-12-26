We are a mere 3 weeks away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung’s new generation of truly wireless headphones.

We have seen lots of leaks regarding the device already, and the latest is a marketing image which will presumably be used to sell the headset.

The picture was posted, notable without comment, by AndroidPolice’s Max Weinbach and appears to suggest the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will give you a splitting headache.

Hopefully, this will not be the case, as the new earphones are quite attractive as can be seen from these beautiful marketing renders posted by Roland Quandt from Winfuture.

Gallery

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The more conical design of the buds suggests the headphones will also be seated a lot deeper in your ear than before.

The latest rumours suggest they will cost a reasonable $199 in USA, and 229 Euro in Europe.

Comparison of Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro:

Spec image source: evan blass