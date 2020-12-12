Evan Blass has continued to trickle out new marketing renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless headphones, and today Evan Blass posted a look at the inside of the charging case.

Externally the case looks the same as that of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, but inside it has deeper depressions due to the design of the earbuds.

Gallery

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with the usual improved sound quality, improved Ambient mode, and for the first time, will feature Active Noise Cancellation. Due to the in-ear design, these are expected to perform a lot better than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has the model number RM-190 and has the same battery capacity as the Buds+ (60 mAh for the buds, 472 mAh for the case), which may be an issue due to the ANC power requirements.

Samsung is set to release a new generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds next month, in violet, black, and silver – launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series on the 14th January 2021.

Source: evleaks