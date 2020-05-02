Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless headphones have been on the market for a few weeks now, and have been generally well-received, despite not being an as dramatic improvement over the original Galaxy Buds as promised.

Samsung is looking to spike sales with the addition of another stunning colour to its range – Aura Blue.

The earbuds are currently only available in Black, White and Cloud Blue.

Samsung tout 22 hours of battery life, 11 from the headset and 11 from the charging case, a claim which has stood up well in reviews.  They also tout improved sound due to dual speakers with woofer and improved phone call quality due to triple microphones, and I think both of those have not been as impressive as hoped.

The full specs can be seen below:

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are currently retailing for $124.19, a full $25 below the original launch price.

The headsets can be ordered from Amazon here (Black, White, Cloud Blue).

Via Evan Blass.

