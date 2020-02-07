Leakers are racing to dump all their Samsung Galaxy secrets before Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 11th, and the latest are hands-on photos of the Samsung Galaxy Buds + posted by Winfuture’s Roland Quandt.

The updated truly wireless earbuds offer 11 hr battery life, improved triple microphones and improved dual-speakers.

Gallery

We already know the full spec sheet which has been leaked by Evan Blass AKA evLeaks.

The spec sheet confirms that the Galaxy Buds + will have nearly double the battery life, and will be able to fast charge for 60 minutes use in only 3 minutes.

It also confirms that the Buds+ will have improved speakers, with a built-in woofer, and will be available in Black, White, Blue and Red.

Gallery

The very best feature, however, is that the device will support Spotify, presumably allowing playlists to be pre-loaded like the Samsung Galaxy Active 2.

This addresses one of the biggest deficits of the current Galaxy Buds, allowing users, for example, to enjoy their Spotify playlist while jogging completely without your phone.

All these new features will add only $20 to the asking price, with the Buds+ retailing for $149.