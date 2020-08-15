Samsung explains the easier touch controls available in the all-new Galaxy Buds Live

Along with the new Note20 series smartphones and Galaxy Watch3, Samsung last week launched the new Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds. The main highlight of the Galaxy Buds Live is its unique design. Also, these earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type, allowing you to tune out distractions like passing cars and loud laundry machines, while still being able to tune into important announcements and conversations. Samsung today published a new video explaining the touch controls available in the Galaxy Buds Live, check out the video above.

Galaxy Buds Live features:

Hear every sound come alive. 12mm speakers with sound by AKG work together with Galaxy Buds Live’s ergonomic design to deliver spacious sound, while the large driver and bass duct help emit deep bass with air flow that lets sound flow seamlessly.

Made for your ears. Galaxy Buds Live sit softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort with less fatigue.

Active Noise Cancellation. The first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type on Galaxy’s true wireless buds keeps the noise out, but lets the world in. It reduces background noises without missing what’s important, like voices and announcements, so you hear more of what you want to hear

