Samsung has once again leaked their own product before its launch, this time confirming details for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds via a Google Play Store listing for a plugin for the headset for the Galaxy Wearables App.

The listing confirms the name, and that the earbuds will support active noise cancellation.

We have previously seen the earbuds listed with the marketing slogan of “Keep the noise out. Let the sound in.” The phrase alludes to the Active Noise Cancellation, the major new feature of the new Bluetooth earbuds.

Winfuture, who has the specs of the headset, reports the full specs as below:

NameSamsung Galaxy Buds Live SM-R180
Weight5.6 g
Speaker12mm driver, tuned by AKG
Microphones3, 2 internal, 1 Always On external Microphone
SensorsTouch, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, proximity sensor
Battery life4.5 hrs talk time
5.5 hrs playback with ANC
7.5 hrs playback without ANC and AOM
20 with playback with case with ANC and AOM
28 hrs playback  with case without ANC and AOM
Extrarubber outer shells (3 sizes) for better fit.
ChargingUSB-C, Qi wireless,  35 min of playback for 3 minutes charging
ColoursMystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Bronze
Price190 Euro, $220
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal. An extra rubber shell will allow users to adjust the size of the beans to fit their ears better.

The wireless charging case will be even smaller than the already small Galaxy Buds+ case, and will in shape resembles Apple’s Airpod case more.

Samsung is expected to launch its iconic-looking Samsung Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in 2 weeks.

via Max Weinbach

