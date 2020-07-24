Samsung has once again leaked their own product before its launch, this time confirming details for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds via a Google Play Store listing for a plugin for the headset for the Galaxy Wearables App.

The listing confirms the name, and that the earbuds will support active noise cancellation.

We have previously seen the earbuds listed with the marketing slogan of “Keep the noise out. Let the sound in.” The phrase alludes to the Active Noise Cancellation, the major new feature of the new Bluetooth earbuds.

Winfuture, who has the specs of the headset, reports the full specs as below:

Name Samsung Galaxy Buds Live SM-R180 Weight 5.6 g Speaker 12mm driver, tuned by AKG Microphones 3, 2 internal, 1 Always On external Microphone Sensors Touch, Accelerometer, Hall sensor, proximity sensor Battery life 4.5 hrs talk time

5.5 hrs playback with ANC

7.5 hrs playback without ANC and AOM

20 with playback with case with ANC and AOM

28 hrs playback with case without ANC and AOM Extra rubber outer shells (3 sizes) for better fit. Charging USB-C, Qi wireless, 35 min of playback for 3 minutes charging Colours Mystic Black, Mystic White, Mystic Bronze Price 190 Euro, $220

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal. An extra rubber shell will allow users to adjust the size of the beans to fit their ears better.

The wireless charging case will be even smaller than the already small Galaxy Buds+ case, and will in shape resembles Apple’s Airpod case more.

Samsung is expected to launch its iconic-looking Samsung Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in 2 weeks.

