Leaked earlier this month, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are now available in a stunning new colour- Aura Blue.

Previously the truly wireless headphones were only available in Black, White, Cloud Blue and a pretty stunning Red version.

Samsung tout 22 hours of battery life, 11 from the headset and 11 from the charging case, a claim which has stood up well in reviews. They also tout improved sound due to dual speakers with woofer and improved phone call quality due to triple microphones, and I think both of those have not been as impressive as hoped.

The full specs can be seen below:

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in Aura Blue is currently retailing for $149.99 and can be found at Best Buy here.

If you prefer a more sedate colour, the headsets can be ordered from Amazon here (Black, White, Cloud Blue, Red).

Via SamMobile