Samsung recently updated the Samsung Galaxy Gear app, and it appears beside the usual bug fixes the app also delivered some useful widgets for Samsung’s popular truly wireless headphones.

The update brings two new widgets for the Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

The first set will display the battery status of both earphones and also the case, if it supports it, while the second set lets you toggle ambient mode and lock the touchpad at the touch of the button.

The widgets work for both the older and newer Galaxy Buds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ tout 22 hours of battery life, 11 from the headset and 11 from the charging case, a claim which has stood up well in reviews. They also tout improved sound due to dual speakers with woofer and improved phone call quality due to triple microphones.

Via SamMobile