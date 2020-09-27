Samsung releases official unboxing videos of Galaxy Book S, Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy Book

Samsung recently published the official unboxing videos of Galaxy Book S, Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion Windows devices. You can check them out below.

Samsung Galaxy Book S:

  • Lightweight at just 950g and only 11.8mm at its thickest point.
  • A fan-less design allows the Galaxy Book S to be slimmer than traditional laptops and helps it to run noiselessly.
  • Outdoor Mode on Galaxy Book S will instantly boost brightness to 600 nits using a two-key shortcut.
  • Offers up to 512GB of storage and 8GB RAM.
  • With Intel’s Foveros 3D stacking technology and a hybrid CPU architecture, Galaxy Book S efficiently provides an exceptional laptop performance.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion:

The Galaxy Book Ion features an ultrathin design measuring just 12.9/14.9mm thick and weighs less than a kilogram, thanks to ultralight magnesium body. It comes in two sizes, 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. And it features the new “Aura Silver” color that offers a spectrum of hues at every angle, giving it an unique look.

The main highlight of Galaxy Book Ion is its display. It features the world’s first QLED Display on a laptop for great viewing experience. This QLED Display supports up to 600-nit brightness. Another highlight of this laptop is the Wireless PowerShare feature that can charge any Qi-compatible device when placed on touchpad.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex:

The Galaxy Book Flex is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors for great performance and support for Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3. The 360-degree hinge enables you to use the device in different modes. Samsung is introducing new S Pen gesture controls using which you can switch slides during PowerPoint presentation and more. Samsung is also enabling access to the PENUP community for the first time ever on a laptop.

You can order these devices from Amazon here.

Source: Samsung

