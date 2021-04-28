Samsung announces Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming laptop with up to 32GB RAM and RTX 3050Ti graphics

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

At its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung today announced the new Galaxy Book Odyssey gaming laptop. The Galaxy Book Odyssey is the most powerful laptop from Samsung, thanks to the latest 11th gen Intel Core i5/i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Max-Q/ 3050 Ti Max-Q GPU. You can also configure this gaming laptop with up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD. This laptop will also feature Dolby Atmos for great audio experience.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey will be available in August starting at $1,399.

Source: Samsung

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments