Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Book Go now available for just $249

Samsung Galaxy Book Go is now available for $249 from Amazon.com. The Galaxy Book Go is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform and it comes with a 14-inch display with a slim bezel, 4GB RAM, 180-degree folding hinge, Dolby Atmos for great sound and military-grade durability.
|Galaxy Book Go Specifications
|Dimensions
|323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9mm
|Weight
|1.38kg
|OS
|Windows 10 Home / Pro
|Display
|14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform
|Graphics
|Qualcomm Adreno GPU
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, 802.11 ac 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color
|Silver
|Memory
|4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB (eUFS)
|Camera / Mic
|720p HD / Digital Mic
|Battery
|42.3Wh (Typical)
|Adapter
|25W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|Speakers
|Dolby Atmos
|Port
|USB Type-C (2), USB 2.0 (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic,
MicroSD, Nano Security slot
You can find the deal here.
Comments