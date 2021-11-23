Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Book Go now available for just $249

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy book Go

Samsung Galaxy Book Go is now available for $249 from Amazon.com. The Galaxy Book Go is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform and it comes with a 14-inch display with a slim bezel, 4GB RAM, 180-degree folding hinge, Dolby Atmos for great sound and military-grade durability.

Galaxy Book Go Specifications
Dimensions323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9mm
Weight1.38kg
OSWindows 10 Home / Pro
Display14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080)
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform
GraphicsQualcomm Adreno GPU
ConnectivityWi-Fi 5, 802.11 ac 2×2,

Bluetooth v5.1

ColorSilver
Memory4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X)
Storage64GB, 128GB (eUFS)
Camera / Mic720p HD / Digital Mic
Battery42.3Wh (Typical)
Adapter25W USB Type-C Fast Charger
SpeakersDolby Atmos
PortUSB Type-C (2), USB 2.0 (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic,

MicroSD, Nano Security slot

You can find the deal here.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments