Samsung announces Exynos 880 mid-range mobile processor with 5G support

Samsung today announced Exynos 880, its mid-range mobile process that comes with 5G network support. The Exynos 880 supports 5G’s sub-6GHz and offers an upload speed of 1.28Gbps, and a download speed of 2.55Gbps that can be lifted to 3.55Gpbs with E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity that combines 5G and LTE capabilities. The Exynos 880 also supports legacy 2G to 4G, with download speed of 1Gbps.

The Exynos 880 also includes a neural processing unit (NPU) and digital signal processor (DSP) for on-device AI that accelerates response times and improves security.

For great performance, the Exynos 880 comes with a Octa-core CPU that includes two Arm Cortex A77 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The Cortex-A77 runs at 2.0Ghz speed while the Cortex-A55 cores clock speeds of 1.8Ghz. The Arm Mali-G76 MP5 GPU delivers great graphics performance.

The Exynos 880’s advanced image signal processor caters to triple-camera set-ups, while enabling a single-camera max resolution of 64Mp and a dual-camera rating of 20Mp for each camera. As far as video, the Exynos 880’s multi-format codec supports 4K 30fps video recording and playback, with HEVC, H.264 and VP9.

