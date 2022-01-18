Samsung finally announces Exynos 2200 processor with the new AMD-based Xclipse GPU

After a short delay, Samsung today finally announced its premium flagship mobile processor, the Exynos 2200. For the first time in the Exynos series, the Exynos 2200 includes an AMD RDNA 2 architecture based Samsung Xclipse graphics processing unit (GPU). You can read about the Exynos 2200 in detail below.
- Process: Exynos 2200 is built on 4nm EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) process.
- GPU: AMD RDNA 2-based Xclipse GPU will support advanced graphic features such as hardware accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS). These features were previously available only on laptops, PCs and gaming consoles. The Xclipse GPU comes with advanced multi-IP governor (AMIGO) that enhance overall performance and efficiency.
- CPU: The octa-core CPU of Exynos 2200 is designed in a following tri-cluster structure: Single powerful Arm Cortex-X2 flagship-core, three performance and efficiency balanced Cortex-A710 big-cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 little-cores.
- NPU: The Exynos 2200’s NPU performance has doubled compared to its predecessor. It now supports higher precision with FP16 (16bit floating point) support in addition to power efficient INT8 (8bit integer) and INT16.
- Modem: A fast 3GPP Release 16 5G modem supporting both sub-6GHz and mmWave (millimeter Wave) spectrum bands. With E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which utilizes both 4G LTE and 5G NR signals, the modem can boost the speed up to 10Gbps.
- Security: Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store private cryptographic keys as well as to play a role as RoT (Root of Trust). Also, an inline encryption HW for UFS and DRAM has been reinforced to have user data encryption safely shared only within the secure domain.
- Camera:
- Up to 200 megapixel (MP).
- At 30 frames-per-second (fps), the ISP supports up to 108 MP in single camera mode, and 64+36 MP in dual camera mode.
- Can connect up to seven individual image sensors and drive four concurrently for advanced multi-camera setups.
- ISP supports up to 4K HDR (or 8K) resolution.
- Advanced content-aware AI camera for more refined and realistic results.
- Video encoding/decoding:
- The Exynos 2200’s advanced multi-format codec (MFC) decodes videos up to 4K at 240fps or 8K at 60fps and encodes up to 4K at 120fps or 8K at 30fps.
- In addition, the MFC integrates power efficient AV1 decoder enabling longer playback time.
- The advanced display solution features HDR10+ adding more dynamic range and depth to the picture and offers refresh rates of up to 144Hz for a more responsive and smoother transitioning experience when scrolling or playing games.
Samsung Exynos 2200 specs:
The Exynos 2200 is currently in mass production and you can expect it to be inside the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.
Source: Samsung
