Samsung explains the features of the new Galaxy Book Flex 2-in-1 (video)

Back in October, at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19), Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Flex, a premium 2-in-1 device built as part of Intel’s Project Athena program. It features the world’s first QLED Display on a laptop for great viewing experience. This QLED Display supports up to 600-nit brightness. Another highlight of this 2-in-1 device is the Wireless PowerShare feature that can charge any Qi-compatible device when placed on touchpad. The Galaxy Book Flex sports an aluminum body for great built quality with a new attractive “Royal Blue” finish. You can check out the features of the Galaxy Book Flex in the below video.

The Galaxy Book Flex is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors for great performance and support for Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3. The 360-degree hinge enables you to use the device in different modes. The new S Pen gesture controls allows you to switch slides during PowerPoint presentation and more. Samsung is also enabling access to the PENUP community for the first time ever on a laptop.

Tech specs of Galaxy Book Flex:

Galaxy Book Flex 13 Galaxy Book Flex 15 Dimensions 302.6 x 202.9 x 12.9 mm 355.0 x 227.2 x 14.9 mm Weight 1.15kg 1.52kg / 1.57kg (Discrete graphics model) Display 13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) 15.6″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) CPU 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Ice Lake) 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Ice Lake) Graphics Intel® Iris Plus Graphics or Intel®UHD Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory / Intel® Iris Plus Graphics / Intel® UHD Graphics Memory Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x) Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x) Storage Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp Security Fingerprint Fingerprint S Pen Built-in S Pen Built-in S Pen Keyboard Backlit Backlit Battery 69.7Wh (Typical) 69.7Wh (Typical) Ports Thunderbolt™ 3 (2) | USB-C | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic Thunderbolt™ 3 (2) | USB-C | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is now available in select markets.