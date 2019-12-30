Samsung explains the features of the new Galaxy Book Flex 2-in-1 (video)

Back in October, at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19), Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Flex, a premium 2-in-1 device built as part of Intel’s Project Athena program. It features the world’s first QLED Display on a laptop for great viewing experience. This QLED Display supports up to 600-nit brightness. Another highlight of this 2-in-1 device is the Wireless PowerShare feature that can charge any Qi-compatible device when placed on touchpad. The Galaxy Book Flex sports an aluminum body for great built quality with a new attractive “Royal Blue” finish. You can check out the features of the Galaxy Book Flex in the below video.

The Galaxy Book Flex is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors for great performance and support for Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3. The 360-degree hinge enables you to use the device in different modes. The new S Pen gesture controls allows you to switch slides during PowerPoint presentation and more. Samsung is also enabling access to the PENUP community for the first time ever on a laptop.

Tech specs of Galaxy Book Flex:

Galaxy Book Flex 13Galaxy Book Flex 15
Dimensions302.6 x 202.9 x 12.9 mm355.0 x 227.2 x 14.9 mm
Weight1.15kg1.52kg / 1.57kg (Discrete graphics model)
Display13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)15.6″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
CPU10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Ice Lake)10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor (Ice Lake)
GraphicsIntel® Iris Plus Graphics or Intel®UHD GraphicsNVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory / Intel® Iris Plus Graphics / Intel® UHD Graphics
MemoryUp to 16GB (LPDDR4x)Up to 16GB (LPDDR4x)
StorageUp to 1TB SSD (NVMe)Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)
WLANWi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Camera / Mic720p HD / Dual Array Mic720p HD / Dual Array Mic
AudioAKG Stereo Speakers with Smart AmpAKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp
SecurityFingerprintFingerprint
S PenBuilt-in S PenBuilt-in S Pen
KeyboardBacklitBacklit
Battery69.7Wh (Typical)69.7Wh (Typical)
PortsThunderbolt™ 3 (2) | USB-C | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/MicThunderbolt™ 3 (2) | USB-C | UFS/MicroSD Combo | HP/Mic

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is now available in select markets.

