In August Samsung management said they heard the voice of consumers and employees who were complaining of ads in the stock apps and would look at removing them.

A few weeks later the ads in the Weather app were removed, and today Samsung smartphone users in Korea reports the ads in Samsung Health and Samsung Pay were also removed.

The ads in other stock apps such as Samsung Themes are also set to disappear soon.

Unfortunately, the current changes are only affecting Korean firmware, but it is expected to spread to handsets in other countries in the next few weeks as they also get updated.

via SamMobile.