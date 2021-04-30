Samsung is expected to release a folding tablet early next year with dual folds which can assume a Z-shape. This will require a very special screen, and it seems Samsung Display has just that.

Samsung Display has applied for a trademark for the world “S-Foldable” as it applies to displays.

It is reasonably safe to assume this is referring to the shape of the screen when folded, as illustrated by this render created by Yanko Designs.

The trademark was applied for only recently, on April 28, 2021, and it seems the sci-fi smartphone future can not be too far off now also.

via LetsGoDigital.