Samsung Galaxy S21 users have been complaining of poor performance when using the camera, particularly when switching between different camera modes and zoom levels.

The issue is aptly demonstrated in this SamMobile video from May.

Now on Samsung’s support forums one of the engineers of the camera has confirmed the issue, saying:

“We have confirmed that lag occurs when there is insufficient memory or computational resources in a specific path including portrait mode.”

He also confirmed Samsung is working on a fix and expects this to be released with the June firmware update.

Ideally, we would not be seeing such issues from a flagship handset, but second best is getting the companies to acknowledge and fix the issues as soon as possible.

via Tron