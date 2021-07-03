Korean publication Digital Daily reports that Samsung has confirmed the date of ‘Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021’.

At the event, Samsung Electronics is expected to introduce a total of five new products, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4, and the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

A Samsung Electronics official said, “The broadcast will be broadcast online on August 11th.”

Gallery

The event will take place on the 11th August 2021 and will be streamed from Samsung’s website and YouTube at 10 a.m. Eastern time in the United States and 11 p.m. Korean time.

The Samsung Galaxy S21FE will reportedly not be launched at the event, and semiconductor shortages has delayed its release.

via Tron