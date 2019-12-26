Samsung has introduced a new app called Samsung Mobile Broadband Testmode to the Microsoft Store. The app can be installed on Windows 10 version 17763.0 or higher, Xbox One, however, the app is not compatible with my Surface Laptop 2.

While the app description says nothing about the app, my guess is that it’ll help you make calls from your Samsung Windows 10 PC, much like Microsoft’s Your Phone app.

The app also has support for ARM CPUs, meaning that it’ll run on Snapdragon-powered PC if Samsung brings an ARM PC in the future.

If you’re running Windows 10 on Samsung PC, you can download the app from this link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app. Do let us know whether or not the app worked for you.

via: WalkingCat