Samsung has just launched the Samsung Bluetooth Sync app on Microsoft Store to make it easier for the users to pair Bluetooth devices with their Windows computers.

After installing the app on your Windows computer, you’ll need to sign in with your Samsung account. This will synchronize the Bluetooth information from Samsung Cloud, thereby eliminating the need to go through pairing first. However, it’s worth noting that, in order to sync your Bluetooth devices together under the same Samsung account, you’ll need to enable the setting in Samsung Cloud.

To enable the setting in Samsung Cloud, navigate to Settings, then Tap Accounts and backup, and then tap Manage accounts. You’ll now need to tap your Samsung account, and then tap Sync account. Next, tap the switch next to Bluetooth to turn on Bluetooth sync. Tap Sync now.

The app description reads: