Samsung expands blood pressure and electrocardiogram features of Galaxy Watch to 31 new countries

Samsung today announced the expansion of the Samsung Health Monitor app to 31 new countries. With the new Samsung Health Monitor app, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 users can enjoy blood pressure and electrocardiogram tracking features. Y0u can find the list of countries below.

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, Chile, Indonesia, and the UAE.

“Nearly one million people have used the Samsung Health Monitor app to manage their health since its initial launch in Korea last June,” said TaeJong Jay Yang, Corporate SVP and Head of Health Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re committed to bringing this innovative health service to more people across the world, and the latest expansion marks a major milestone in our mission.”

The Samsung Health Monitor app update will be progressively available on Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 starting February 4th.

Source: Samsung