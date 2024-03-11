Samsung apparently "leaks" upcoming Copilot features in its Galaxy Book4 devices' promo

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Samsung has just recently launched its AI-friendly Galaxy Book4 lineup not too long ago, but recent promotional images have somewhat “leaked” upcoming Copilot features that will debut in these devices, whether it’s intentional or not.

Folks are predicting a seamless connection between Samsung’s AI assistant and Galaxy phones. Samsung—in these promotional images—revealed Copilot’s capabilities, including using apps, summarizing texts, and even sending messages directly from your computer.

Some spotted word prompts let you ask for reminders about recent messages, copy links from messages, reply to previous messages, grab email addresses, find contacts, or draft emails for quotes. These features are coming to the Galaxy Book4 series in Spring 2024, according to this footnote.

The Redmond-based tech giant is hosting yet another Surface event this month (March 21, 2024), and there were talks about upcoming Copilot features besides the obvious new Surface devices.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 is well-equipped with the new dedicated Copilot key. The starting price for the Galaxy Book4 360, the most affordable option, comes in at a hefty $1,099.

On the other end of the spectrum, the feature-packed Galaxy Book4 Ultra boasts a stunning 3K AMOLED touchscreen and a powerful NVIDIA GPU but carries a price tag of a staggering $2,399.