Samsung announces the first true ‘zero bezel’ TV with several groundbreaking features

Last week, we reported that Samsung is set to announce a truly bezel-less TV at CES 2020. Later, we posted about the first marketing photos of the Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED TV. Today, Samsung has officially announced the 2020 QLED 8K TV (Q950TS) at CES 2020. The main highlight of the 2020 QLED 8K TV is its infinity design that eliminates the screen bezel completely. The 15mm ultra-slim design and fully flat back will look great in any home setup. In addition to the groundbreaking infinity design, the new 2020 QLED 8K comes with several improvements to the audio and visual experience, you can read about them below.
Visual quality improvements:
- The 2020 QLED 8K TV features an AI quantum processor that combines machine learning with deep learning. Using deep learning, this processor performs the 8K upscaling, regardless of the image quality of the original image. Even the regular Full HD contents will look great on this new Samsung TV.
- The 2020 QLED 8K TV features a new adaptive picture feature that provides optimal brightness and contrast ratio in any viewing environment. This TV can recognize the surrounding environment and automatically adjust the screen brightness.
- The 2020 QLED 8K TV features the new AI ScaleNet technology to reduce the loss of original data during video streaming. AI ScaleNet utilizes deep learning technology to minimize data loss during compression and enable 8K content to be streamed on networks with lower bandwidth capabilities. For now, AI ScaleNet will be used to videos from the Amazon Prime Video app.
- The 2020 QLED 8K TV will be able to stream 8K AV1 codec video from YouTube.
Audio quality improvements:
- The 2020 QLED 8K TV features OTS+ (Object Tracking Sound Plus) technology that can recognize moving objects in the image and moves the sound along the speakers on the TV. This allows the TV to achieve 5.1-channel surround sound, allowing you to immerse yourself in the scene when there is dynamic movement on the screen, such as a scene in which a car passes quickly.
- The 2020 QLED 8K TV features the Q-Symphony feature that utilizes both the speakers of the TV and the sound bar to find the best sound.
- The 2020 QLED 8K TV comes with the “Active Voice Amplifier” function that can recognize ambient noise and adjust the volume of the speaker’s voice in the video. With this feature, consumers don’t have to worry about missing out on drama lines, even if they’re noisy around.
Improved software experiences:
- Samsung has redesigned the user interface of Universal Guide to focus on content, making it easy for consumers to find the content they want. In particular, it is easier to choose the content you want to see by recommending streaming content in various apps at a glance.
- TV Plus can be watched free of charge by Samsung Smart TV users that offer more than 120 channels per year in various fields such as news and movies.
- Multi-View function allows consumers to multitask while watching TV. Users can watch two contents at the same time in any form, from ‘Side by Side’ to ‘Picture-in-Picture’.
- The new Tap View feature allows you to ‘mirroring’ just by touching your smartphone on the TV.
- Digital Butler function allows the TV to recognize and control not only devices connected to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, but also older devices that are not connected to the Internet.
- In addition to Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are now supported.
- The Samsung Health app has also been made available on Samsung Smart TVs. Users can easily manage their existing workout history on their smartphones on the TV, and also provide dedicated fitness content.
- NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0 tuner supports 4K broadcast TV standard.
Source: Samsung
