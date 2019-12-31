We reported yesterday that Samsung is set to announce a truly bezel-less TV at CES 2020. Now the first marketing photos of the Samsung Q900T 8K QLED TV has leaked.

Gallery

Discovered by German site 4kFilme, the fully frame-less TV, the pictures show a near bezel-less device with only a small black border at the bottom.

Samsung is planning to market it with the slogan “Experience the power of a future across all borders.”

The TV’s included stand is designed to accommodate an optional soundbar, the Q800T Soundbar. The TV can also be mounted flush to the wall.

The bezel-less TV will apparently enter mass production in February 2020.

via engadget