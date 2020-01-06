Samsung announces Privacy Choices app for its smart TVs at CES 2020

Privacy has been a hot topic in the last couple of years with companies trying to implement privacy features. At CES 2020, Samsung has introduced a new privacy app for its smart TV users.

Called Privacy Choices, the app will allow users to take control of their privacy while using Samsung Smart TVs. According to a Samsung executive, the surge in the popularity of Smart TVs has made an impact on user privacy. With the new privacy app, Samsung aims to give control to the users. The app will allow users to see what data is being collected and opt-out as they see fit.

There is no word on the availability of the app but we can expect it to roll out to all the existing smart TVs soon. Samsung hasn’t talked much about the app at CES 2020 so we don’t know what to expect from it.