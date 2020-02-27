Samsung announces high performance Curved Monitor T55 with 1000R curvature

Samsung today announced the new T55 Series curved monitors with 1000R curvature. In comparison to conventional flat monitors, 1000R curved monitor closely fits the human field of view for less eye strain. The whole screen can be seen in just one glance to limit visual fatigue. TÜV Rheinland, a leading certification body, certified Samsung T55 with high performance curved display (1000R) and eye comfort certificate.

Highlights of Samsung T55 curved monitors:

The virtually borderless display’s striking aesthetic is enhanced by a fabric-textured backside and premium-quality slim metal stand.

AMD FreeSync delivers seamless gaming, while 75Hz makes scenes smooth.

The T55’s advanced eye comfort technology reduces eye strain for more comfortable extended computing. Flicker Free technology continuously removes tiring and irritating screen flicker, while Eye Saver Mode minimizes emitted blue light. Your eyes stay fresh longer.

Connect to all your favorite devices with a convenient HDMI, DP, and D-Sub triple interface.

The built-in 5 Watt speakers make it even easier to get lost in your favorite movies or TV shows, without plugging in a speaker.

Samsung T55 Series curved monitors are available in three different sizes: 32-inch, 27-inch and 24-inch. You can find more details about it here.