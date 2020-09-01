Samsung officially announces Galaxy Z Fold2 foldable smartphone

As expected, Samsung today provided more details on the Galaxy Z Fold2. The new Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with several refinements and unique foldable user experiences.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen is 6.2-inches and the massive Main Screen is 7.6-inches, both larger than the displays found on the last generation Galaxy Fold. Samsung is also partnering with New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition.

Galaxy Z Fold2 will also come with Galaxy Z Premier Service. Galaxy Z Premier Service offers on-demand concierge support from a dedicated team of product experts. Galaxy Z Fold2 owners can also sign up for Samsung Care+, which provides one-time device protection against accidental damage within one year of purchasing date. Galaxy Z Fold2 users will be able to enjoy three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades.

Pricing and Availability:

The Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available for $2000 in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, in around 40 markets including the U.S. and Korea, on September 18, 2020, with pre-orders from September 1, 2020 starting with select markets including the U.S. and Europe. Customized options will be available for users on Samsung.com in select markets with four distinct colors for the hinge: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition will be available for pre-order beginning September 1, 2020 for $3300 in select markets with general availability on September 25.

Source: Samsung