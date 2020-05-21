Samsung announces Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for defense customers

Samsung yesterday announced the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition (TE), a special edition smartphone designed for federal government and Department of Defense (DoD). This Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition comes with additional software solutions based on the needs of defense customers. For example, the DualDAR architecture in this device delivers two layers of data encryption based on the NSA standards.

Highlights of Galaxy S20 TE:

Provides complete, accurate real-time situational awareness. Galaxy S20 TE caters to the unique needs of military operators, through customization of numerous device features. A night-vision mode allows the operator to turn display on or off when wearing night vision eyewear, while stealth mode allows them to disable LTE and mute all RF broadcasting for complete off-grid communications. Operators can easily unlock the device screen in landscape mode while it's mounted to their chest, and quick launch their most commonly used apps at the push of a button.

One Device for All Mission Requirements. When in the field, operators need a lightweight, easy to carry device that doesn't weigh them down, yet offers the power they need to complete the mission. With its powerful 64-bit Octa-Core processor, Galaxy S20 can support the running of multiple mission applications in the field (ATAK, APASS, KILSWITCH, BATDOK) so operators can access the intelligence they need. Galaxy S20 TE also includes powerful Samsung DeX software, which offers a PC-like experience when connected to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. With DeX, operators can use the device for completing reports, training or mission planning when in vehicle or back at the base.

Certified and secure for Special Operations. Galaxy S20 TE is built on Samsung Knox, the defense-grade mobile security platform that protects the device from hardware through software layers. DualDAR architecture further secures the device with two layers of encryption, even when the device is in a powered off or unauthenticated state. This multi-layer, embedded defense system helps Galaxy S20 TE meet the most stringent regulated industry requirements, including NSA's Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSFC) Component's List, and Mobile Device Fundamental Protection Profile (MDF PP) as laid out by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP). Galaxy S20 TE comes out of the box approved for use within the Department of Defense (DoD) using the Android 10 Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) as laid out by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

The Samsung Galaxy S20 TE will be available in Q3 2020.

Source: Samsung