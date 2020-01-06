Samsung announces Galaxy Chromebook, the most beautiful Chromebook on the market

Samsung today announced Galaxy Chromebook, a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook device with an attractive aluminum industrial design. The Galaxy Chromebook is the thinnest Chromebook from Samsung as it measures just 9.9mm thick and it will be available in a stunning Fiesta Red, or more muted Mercury Gray colors. Like other recent Windows laptops from Samsung, the Galaxy Chromebook features a 4K UHD AMOLED HDR400 display with a slim 3.9mm bezel for great viewing experience.
The built-in pen in Galaxy Chromebook improves your productivity. In terms of power, the Galaxy Chromebook is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD, and Intel Wi-Fi 6, for great performance.
Product images:
Tech specs:
|Galaxy Chromebook
|Dimensions
|302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9mm
|Weight
|1.04kg
|OS
|Chrome OS
|Display
|13.3” 4K AMOLED Display (3840×2160), Touch Screen
|CPU
|Intel® 10th generation Core™ Processor
|Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics
|Memory
|Up to 16GB (LPDDR3)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB SSD
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
|Camera / Mic
|1MP (Front), 8MP (on Keyboard deck)
Internal Digital Dual Array Mic + Mono Mic
|Audio
|Stereo Speakers (2W x 2)
|Pen
|Built-In Pen
|Security
|Fingerprint
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|Material
|Aluminum
|Ports
|USB-C (2) | 3.5pi HP/Mic | UFS/MicroSD Combo
|Battery
|49.2Wh (Typical)
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray colors in Q1 2020, starting at $999.99.
Source: Samsung