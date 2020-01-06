Samsung announces Galaxy Chromebook, the most beautiful Chromebook on the market

Samsung today announced Galaxy Chromebook, a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook device with an attractive aluminum industrial design. The Galaxy Chromebook is the thinnest Chromebook from Samsung as it measures just 9.9mm thick and it will be available in a stunning Fiesta Red, or more muted Mercury Gray colors. Like other recent Windows laptops from Samsung, the Galaxy Chromebook features a 4K UHD AMOLED HDR400 display with a slim 3.9mm bezel for great viewing experience.

The built-in pen in Galaxy Chromebook improves your productivity. In terms of power, the Galaxy Chromebook is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD, and Intel Wi-Fi 6, for great performance.

Product images:

Gallery

Tech specs:

Galaxy Chromebook Dimensions 302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9mm Weight 1.04kg OS Chrome OS Display 13.3” 4K AMOLED Display (3840×2160), Touch Screen CPU Intel® 10th generation Core™ Processor Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Memory Up to 16GB (LPDDR3) Storage Up to 1TB SSD WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 1MP (Front), 8MP (on Keyboard deck) Internal Digital Dual Array Mic + Mono Mic Audio Stereo Speakers (2W x 2) Pen Built-In Pen Security Fingerprint Keyboard Backlit Material Aluminum Ports USB-C (2) | 3.5pi HP/Mic | UFS/MicroSD Combo Battery 49.2Wh (Typical)

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray colors in Q1 2020, starting at $999.99.

Source: Samsung