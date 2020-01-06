Samsung announces Galaxy Chromebook, the most beautiful Chromebook on the market

by Pradeep

 

Samsung today announced Galaxy Chromebook, a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook device with an attractive aluminum industrial design. The Galaxy Chromebook is the thinnest Chromebook from Samsung as it measures just 9.9mm thick and it will be available in a stunning Fiesta Red, or more muted Mercury Gray colors. Like other recent Windows laptops from Samsung, the Galaxy Chromebook features a 4K UHD AMOLED HDR400 display with a slim 3.9mm bezel for great viewing experience.

The built-in pen in Galaxy Chromebook improves your productivity. In terms of power, the Galaxy Chromebook is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD, and Intel Wi-Fi 6, for great performance.

Product images:

Gallery

Tech specs:

Galaxy Chromebook
Dimensions302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9mm
Weight1.04kg
OSChrome OS
Display13.3” 4K AMOLED Display (3840×2160), Touch Screen
CPUIntel® 10th generation Core™ Processor
GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics
MemoryUp to 16GB (LPDDR3)
StorageUp to 1TB SSD
WLANWi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Camera / Mic1MP (Front), 8MP (on Keyboard deck)

Internal Digital Dual Array Mic + Mono Mic

AudioStereo Speakers (2W x 2)
PenBuilt-In Pen
SecurityFingerprint
KeyboardBacklit
MaterialAluminum
PortsUSB-C (2) | 3.5pi HP/Mic | UFS/MicroSD Combo
Battery49.2Wh (Typical)

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray colors in Q1 2020, starting at $999.99.

Source: Samsung

