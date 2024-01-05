Samsung announces "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" program, launches an Xbox-like gaming controller

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Samsung Electronics announced details of the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” program at CES 2024. This program aims to collaborate with leading gaming accessory companies to develop high-quality products for Samsung’s game streaming platform, the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Samsung, who introduced new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors G6, G8, and G9 at CES 2024, emphasized the importance of high-performance accessories for enhancing the gaming experience. Jiho Ha, Head of Service Partnerships Group at Samsung Electronics, said:

Samsung recognizes the indispensable role of accessories in elevating gaming experiences. Building on our already-high level of compatibility, the ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ program will see us collaborating with trusted partners to craft accessories that further enhance the premier experience of the Samsung Gaming Hub.

What is Samsung Gaming Hub?

Samsung Gaming Hub is a feature that is available on select Samsung smart TVs, which offers users the ability to play games without the need for a separate gaming console. With this feature, users can access a variety of games from different cloud gaming services such as GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, and Utomik.

The “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” badge is a key program element. This badge signifies that a product has undergone rigorous testing to ensure compatibility, quality, performance, safety, and security with Samsung devices.

The first product under this program is PDP’s new wireless controller, the “Replay Midnight Blue.” This controller boasts a 40-hour battery life, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity, a dedicated Samsung Gaming Hub home button, and convenient TV volume control.

The “Replay Midnight Blue” is available for pre-order and will be showcased at the Samsung booth at CES.

