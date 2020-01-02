Samsung announces affordable Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 with QLED display and Active Pen support

Back in October, at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19), Samsung announced the new Galaxy Book Flex, a premium 2-in-1 device built as part of Intel’s Project Athena program. Samsung today announced a more affordable version of Galaxy Book Flex named Galaxy Book Flex alpha. The new Galaxy Book Flex alpha features super-bright 600-nit QLED display and ultra-thin bezel for great viewing experience. It also comes with Active Pen support for inking experience.

Galaxy Book Flex ? is a thin and light 2-in-1 PC, weighing 1.19kg, making it portable enough to take on life’s projects wherever you go. Just 13.9mm thick, Galaxy Book Flex ? can fit into any bag with ease, and still leave room for whatever else you need to get through the day.

The Galaxy Book Flex alpha is powered by 10th gen Intel processors and up to 12GB RAM for great performance. Samsung claims that Galaxy Book Flex alpha will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life and it also has Fast Charge tech for quickly charging the device.

Full Tech specs:

Galaxy Book Flex ? 13” ? (alpha) Dimensions 304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm Weight 1.19 kg Display 13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) CPU 10th generation Intel® Core™ Processor Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Memory 8GB/12GB DDR4 Storage 256GB 512GB Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic Audio Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 ) Pen Active Pen (sold separately) Security Fingerprint Keyboard Backlit Material Aluminum Battery 54Wh Ports USB-C | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | MicroSD | 3.5pi HP/Mic

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex alpha will be available in Royal Silver color in the US in the first half of 2020, starting at $829.99.

Source: Samsung