To enjoy your games completely, you need to invest in a quality gaming monitor. There are lots of options in the market now, but nothing can really dethrone the Samsung AG900 Series Odyssey Neo G9 right now. Everyone covets it, and if you hope to have one, it is probably the right time to get it due to its $300 discount on Best Buy today.

With just a look, you know that Samsung AG900 Series Odyssey Neo G9 is filled with new and unique features. Its body is one of the first things that give it away. Not only is it huge and absolutely spacious at 49 inches (that is equal to two QHD monitors sitting side by side!), but it is also ergonomic with its 1000 radius curved form. It is one of Samsung’s biggest gaming monitors and is designed to precisely match the curvature of the human eye without any image distortion. With this shape and a 32:9 screen ratio, the gamer’s point of view is enhanced, without any lighting or color issues.

Further, gamers can fully customize the positioning of the Odyssey monitor. It has a swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustment. It can also be mounted with industry-standard VESA wall mounts. And for extreme customization, Samsung armed the Odyssey Neo G9 with Infinity Core lighting for stunning visual design. You can pick a color to match your monitor with the rest of your gaming setup. It also has several core lighting patterns and can be turned off if you prefer playing in the dark.

Samsung injected the Quantum HDR2000 technology into the monitor to make its visual display more engaging. Being the highest HDR levels available in gaming monitors today, the HDR2000 will let you see the smallest details in every scene at an exquisite level of brightness. And with Samsung QLED approximately 125% sRGB color reproduction, pictures are pixel-perfect frame by frame from deepest blacks to vivid colors. Additionally, local dimming zones were increased to 2,048 and combined with the highest 12-bit black levels to create unmatched picture quality.

Odyssey Neo G9 leads the game in terms of speed. It can display multiple frames every second and provide smooth gaming moments with its rapid 240 Hz refresh rate and lightning-fast 1 ms response time. Meanwhile, the ultra-low 2 ms input lag will give the best response accuracy. It virtually means zero delays between your peripherals and the game, so actions happen right away when you turn on the screen. Plus, Odyssey Neo G9 has G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, allowing it to match every frame from your graphics card.

Moreover, Odyssey Neo G9’s Auto Source Switch+ can detect when connected devices are turned on and instantly switch to the new source signal. That said, you get to your game action faster without dealing with multiple input sources. And if you want to use the full potential of the screen, you have the option for various modes: Picture-by-Picture, Picture-in-Picture, and Easy Setting Box. Simply choose PBP to view input from two sources simultaneously at their native resolution, PIP to resize the second source to up to 25% of the screen, and Easy Setting Box SW to place windows anywhere on the screen.

For more information about the deal, click here.