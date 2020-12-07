Earlier this year Samsung was mocking Apple’s decision to ship the iPhone 12 without a charging brick in the box.

As is typical of the company, however, soon after mocking Apple they started copying them, and today Tecnoblog report that in some regions the Samsung Galaxy S21 will not ship with a charger or bundled headphones.

This information was confirmed by the ANATEL (Brazil’s FCC) filing for the handset, which can be seen below:

They write:

The Tecnoblog consulted the approval documents of the SM-G991B / DS, which would be the Galaxy S21; SM-G996B / DS, the Galaxy S21 +; and SM-G998B / DS, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung may decide to use another name (S30?), But has already defined that none of the three will come with a charger and handset. “The cell phone will not be sold with a power supply,” says the documentation for the three models at Anatel. They have been tested with two different adapters, both 25 W. In addition, we have the following: “the cell phone will not be sold with headphones”.

Samsung has reportedly also deleted their Facebook posts mocking Apple’s earlier decision.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to support 25W fast charging, meaning an older standard charger may offer a sub-optimal experience.

It is not known which regions will be affected by this decision, but certainly, in Europe, it is expected a charging brick will be included. What do our readers think of this news? Let us know below.

via XDA-Dev