Samsung will mass produce the world’s first 90Hz OLED display panel for laptops this year

While high-end smartphones now come with high-refresh rate OLED displays, most laptops are limited to 60Hz refresh rate displays. Samsung Display announced today that it will mass produce the world’s first 90Hz OLED display panel for laptops this year. Samsung will initially produce 14-inch, 90Hz OLED displays in March. Samsung also mentioned that the 90Hz OLED display offers smooth viewing experience that is actually on par with that of 120Hz LCD screens.

Samsung Display believes consumers will quickly warm to the opportunity to purchase OLED displays offering a 90Hz refresh rate, even though the OLED panels require the use of a high-spec. graphics card. In rendering static images 90 times a second, they will make movements look much more lifelike, or snappier, from a color perspective. As such, the new refresh rate updates changes in motion more often, allowing for smoother-looking visuals that appear virtually seamless to the viewer.

“OLED display panels can best satisfy the diverse consumer needs for laptops used in telework, online education, video streaming, and gaming,” the company said.

Source: Samsung