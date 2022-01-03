Samsung reveals its newest TV lineup with picture and sound improvements, new Multi View feature and more

Deals

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) discounted to $20 Awesome discount on Amazon’s third-gen Echo Dot is back! The smart speaker is now available at a price point of $19.99, down from 39.99, at Amazon. The deal is available for a limited ...

Deal Alert: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker $50 cheaper toda... Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is a small, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has excellent sound quality and great battery life. The portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best premium...

Deal Alert: Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones $50 cheaper today Bose is a well-known brand in the speaker industry, and while the company has products for every customer, its premium products are popular for great performance. However, one of the company...

Limited Time Deal: Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds discounted once again Amazon is once again selling Sony’s WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds at a discounted price. The Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds are once again available at a price point of $2...

Deal Alert: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphones discounted at A... Amazon US is now offering a decent $52 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-the-ear headphones. You can now get Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a price point of $298, down from $350. ...

Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop looks even more attractive with this mouth-w... If you’re on the lookout for a budget laptop, you have a variety of options to choose from. And it’s always difficult to choose the ‘one’ among plenty of great options. While the Len...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds now available at a record low price Awesome discounts on Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are now back! The earbuds are now available at a record low price. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is one of the best TWSes that you can buy now, and wha...

Deal Alert: Dell XPS 17 9700 heavily discounted Dell XPS 17 9700 is now $300 cheaper at Amazon! You can buy the i7 XPS 17(16GB/512GB) at a price point of $2999.99, down from $3,299.99—that’s $300 cheaper than the original price. T...

Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with $50 Amazon Gift Card... Amazon US is now offering a great deal on 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription. You can now get Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription for $99.99. Along with the purchase, you will...