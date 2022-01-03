Samsung reveals its newest TV lineup with picture and sound improvements, new Multi View feature and more

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung today revealed its newest MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TV lineup with picture and sound improvements, new smart features, more screen size options and more. Find the details below.
MICRO LED:
- Now available in three different sizes – 110”, 101”, and 89.”
- 20-bit greyscale depth support offering the finest control with over 1 million steps of brightness and color levels.
- 100% of DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut support.
- Software features:
- Art Mode allows consumers to turn any room into an art gallery as they can select and display their favorite artwork or digital photography. The 2022 MICRO LED also comes with two exclusive media pieces from noted artist and designer Refik Anadol.
- Multi View lets users view content from four different sources simultaneously – from any or all of the four HDMI ports – in pristine 4K resolution at up to 120fps.
- Dolby Atmos delivers a premier immersive audio experience with top, side and bottom channel speakers for breathtaking, multi-dimensional sound.
Neo QLED 8K:
- Advanced contrast mapping with BLU (back-light unit), increasing the brightness level from 12 to 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source.
- The new Shape Adaptive Light technology leverages the Neo Quantum Processor to analyze lines, shapes and surfaces to control the shape of light from the Quantum Mini LEDs, enhancing the brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen.
- Real Depth Enhancer, a multi-intelligence picture quality algorithm that creates a greater sense of realism by determining and processing an object on the screen against its background to create a sense of depth.
- EyeComfort mode automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information.
- OTS Pro incorporates powerful up-firing speakers to create overhead surround sound.
- Dolby Atmos support thanks to the addition of Samsung’s new top channel speakers.
Lifestyle TVs (The Frame, The Sero and The Serif):
- A new Matte Display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties has been applied.
- The new Matte Display on Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle screens received three verifications from UL (Underwriter Laboratories) for being ‘Reflection Glare Free’, ‘Discomfort Glare Free’ and ‘Disability Glare Free’.
New Smart TV features:
- Gaming Hub: The Samsung Gaming Hub will empower players to discover and jump into the games they love faster through game streaming services. Players will have access to an extensive library of games through Samsung’s partnerships with industry leaders – NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia and Utomik – and that’s just the beginning.
- Watch Together: The new app allows users to video chat with friends and family while watching their favorite shows and movies, guaranteed to bring everyone closer together.
- NFT Platform: This application features an intuitive, integrated platform for discovering, purchasing and trading digital artwork through MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame.
- Smart Calibration: This feature allows users to fine tune the settings for optimal picture quality. Basic mode features a quick and easy way of calibrating the screens within 30 seconds, while Professional mode optimizes the screens for pristine picture quality in about 10 minutes.
Source: Samsung
