Samsung announces the 2021 Galaxy A series smartphones for the U.S.

Samsung today announced the 2021 Galaxy A series smartphone portfolio for the U.S. This lineup also includes Samsung’s first 5G smartphone for under $300. Samsung announced five devices: Galaxy A52 5G, A42 5G, A32 5G, A12 and A02s. Read about the new smartphones below.
Galaxy A52 5G:
- A new quad camera system with 64MP high-resolution and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) keeps your images clear and steady.
- In addition to intelligent camera features such as Single Take and Super Steady, the Galaxy A52 5G adds new features like Pro Video Mode.
- 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- It features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
- Stereo Speakers.
- Galaxy A52 5G will be available starting at $499.99.
Galaxy A42 5G:
- 48 MP triple camera system enhanced by popular Galaxy features like Super Steady and Single Take.
- Large 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display.
- Galaxy A42 5G features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
- It will be available starting at $399.99.
Galaxy A32 5G:
- 48MP main lens.
- 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display.
- It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.
- Galaxy A32 5G will be available starting at $279.99.
Galaxy A12 and A02s:
- Galaxy A12 (starting at $179.99) and Galaxy A02s (starting at $109.99) come with an all-day battery featuring Fast Charging, a multi-lens camera experience and a crisp, colorful 6.5-inch HD+ display.
- The Galaxy A12 features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, while the Galaxy A02s includes 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.
- Both the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s support expandable memory.
The Galaxy A42 5G will be available starting April 8, and the Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G and A12 will be available starting April 9. Galaxy A02s will be available starting April 29.
Source: Samsung
